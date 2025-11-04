Williams rushed 15 times for 83 yards and brought in his only target for no gain in the Cowboys' 27-17 loss to the Cardinals on Monday night. He also lost a fumble and recovered another.

Williams ceded just a single rushing opportunity to another running back (Malik Davis) and once again churned out an efficient performance, averaging over 5.0 yards per carry for the fifth time this season. Williams recorded three runs of 10-plus yards along the way, but his fumble at the Cardinals' 37-yard line with just under five minutes remaining and Dallas trying to reduce a 10-point deficit proved costly. The miscue aside, Williams has enjoyed a resurgent first half of his debut Cowboys campaign, and he'll continue in his unquestioned lead-back role in a Week 11 road matchup against the Raiders on Monday night, Nov. 17 following a Week 10 bye.