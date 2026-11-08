Williams rushed 20 times for 101 yards and a touchdown and brought in four of five targets for 23 yards in the Cowboys' 27-23 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Williams turned in one of his more efficient performances against an inconsistent Colts defense, ultimately just managing his second 100-yard effort of the season. Williams continued to serve as a prolific supplier of touchdowns as well, recording his ninth rushing touchdown of the campaign on a one-yard run with 1:08 remaining to seal the victory for Dallas. Williams' week-to-week yardage production has fluctuated a fair amount, but his high-volume role and trusted red-zone presence keeps him a must-play despite a tough Week 10 home matchup against the 49ers next Sunday.