Williams rushed the ball 22 times for 93 yards in Monday's 33-16 win over the Raiders. He added one reception on one target for zero yards.

Williams topped 20 rushing attempts for the first time this season and turned in an efficient effort. Seven of his 22 attempts went for a gain of at least six yards, and he reached 80 rushing yards for the sixth time on the campaign. While it was a solid showing on the field, Williams' fantasy performance was something of a letdown, as he failed to find the end zone and remained uninvolved as a pass catcher. After tallying multiple catches in five of Dallas' first six contests, he has only one catch in four straight contests.