Cowboys' Javonte Williams: Efficient showing in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams rushed the ball 22 times for 93 yards in Monday's 33-16 win over the Raiders. He added one reception on one target for zero yards.
Williams topped 20 rushing attempts for the first time this season and turned in an efficient effort. Seven of his 22 attempts went for a gain of at least six yards, and he reached 80 rushing yards for the sixth time on the campaign. While it was a solid showing on the field, Williams' fantasy performance was something of a letdown, as he failed to find the end zone and remained uninvolved as a pass catcher. After tallying multiple catches in five of Dallas' first six contests, he has only one catch in four straight contests.
More News
-
Cowboys' Javonte Williams: Eclipses 80-yard mark in loss•
-
Cowboys' Javonte Williams: Scores twice in Week 8 loss•
-
Cowboys' Javonte Williams: Dominant showing Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Javonte Williams: Slowed down by Panthers•
-
Cowboys' Javonte Williams: Finds end zone twice in Week 5 win•
-
Cowboys' Javonte Williams: Leading rusher on 20 carries Sunday•