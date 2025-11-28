Williams carried the ball 17 times for 59 yards and caught all three of his targets for 21 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 31-28 win over Kansas City.

Malik Davis scored Dallas' only TD on the ground on an impressive 43-yard run in the second quarter, but Williams snagged the team's final touchdown of the afternoon, catching a three-yard toss from Dak Prescott early in the fourth that put the Cowboys in the lead for good. It was Williams' first trip to the end zone since Week 8, and through 12 games on the season he's amassed 955 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground while adding a 31-128-2 line on 42 targets through the air. He'll look to record his first career 1,000-yard rushing campaign in Week 14 against the Lions.