Williams carried the ball 18 times for 97 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-37 overtime win over the Giants. He also caught six of seven targets for 33 yards.

After scoring two TDs in a Week 1 loss to the Eagles, Williams churned out another big performance in his second game as a Cowboy, highlighted by a 30-yard run in the third quarter for his third score of the season. The veteran back did benefit from some missed tackles by Giants defenders, but he also showed impressive power and he continues to solidify his hold on the top job in the Dallas backfield. In Week 3, Williams will take aim at a Bears defense that just got gashed for a combined 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns by the Lions duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery.