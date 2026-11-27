Williams carried the ball 29 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns while catching all three of his targets for 22 yards and a third TD in Thursday's 39-38 loss to the Eagles.

All three scores came in the first half as the Cowboys raced out to a 28-10 lead, making Williams the first player with three TDs in a half on Thanksgiving since Brian Westbrook accomplished the feat with Philly in 2008. Williams is also the second RB in Cowboys history to have multiple games in a season with three or more scores, something Emmitt Smith pulled off in four separate campaigns. He's also reached 100 rushing yards in three of the last six games, and he's topped 1,000 scrimmage yards for the second straight year in Dallas. Williams will look to keep rolling in Week 13 against the Seahawks.