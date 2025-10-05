Williams carried the ball 16 times for 135 yards and a touchdown and added a four-yard receiving TD while catching one of two targets in Sunday's 37-22 win over the Jets.

The former Bronco is having a breakout campaign in Dallas. Williams recorded his first triple-digit rushing performance since Week 13 of his rookie season in 2021, and his first receiving score since Week 10 of 2023, in Sunday's victory. He's now found the end zone six times in his first five games as a Cowboy while racking up 525 scrimmage yards, giving him massive momentum heading into a Week 6 clash with the Panthers.