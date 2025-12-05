Williams rushed 17 times for 67 yards and a touchdown while bringing in two of four targets for no gain in the Cowboys' 44-30 loss to the Lions on Thursday night.

Williams put together a workmanlike effort that included his ninth rushing touchdown of the campaign on a one-yard run early in the third quarter. The veteran back eclipsed the 60-yard mark on the ground for the fourth time in the last five games, although he averaged under 4.0 yards per carry for the second straight contest. Williams also crossed the 1,000-yard mark for the season with Thursday's production, and he'll look to exploit a vulnerable Vikings run defense in a Week 15 Sunday night home matchup on Dec. 14.