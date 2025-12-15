Cowboys' Javonte Williams: Hurts shoulder after early TD
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Williams remained on the sideline without his helmet after being examined by trainers, per Archer. Prior to getting injured in the first quarter, Williams rushed six times for 13 yards and a touchdown. Malik Davis is set to lead Dallas' backfield while Williams is unavailable.
More News
-
Cowboys' Javonte Williams: Gets into end zone in loss•
-
Cowboys' Javonte Williams: Ends TD drought in win over KC•
-
Cowboys' Javonte Williams: Tops 100 scrimmage yards•
-
Cowboys' Javonte Williams: Efficient showing in win•
-
Cowboys' Javonte Williams: Eclipses 80-yard mark in loss•
-
Cowboys' Javonte Williams: Scores twice in Week 8 loss•