Williams (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Williams remained on the sideline without his helmet after being examined by trainers, per Archer. Prior to getting injured in the first quarter, Williams rushed six times for 13 yards and a touchdown. Malik Davis is set to lead Dallas' backfield while Williams is unavailable.

