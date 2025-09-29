Williams took 20 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown while corralling all three of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 40-40 tie with Green Bay.

Williams managed to reach the century mark in total yards while punching in his fourth touchdown in as many starts this season. The 25-year-old is finally delivering on the potential that was promised during his tenure in Denver, it just took a move to Dallas in order for the tailback to blossom. Williams has a stranglehold on the Cowboys' starting job with 19.8 touches per game, making him a plus fantasy option heading into next Sunday's tilt against the Jets.