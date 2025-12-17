Williams (neck) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Williams missed a portion of the first half of this past Sunday's loss to the Vikings due to a shoulder injury, but he returned to action after halftime and finished with 15 carries for 91 yards and one touchdown on a 28 percent snap share. Upon the Cowboys posting their first Week 16 practice report, his health concern has been reclassified as neck, and he'll have two more opportunities to get back to full this week before the team potentially tags him with a designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Chargers. Malik Davis was the RB to benefit most with Williams banged up Week 15, as the former handled 52 percent of the snaps and turned 10 touches into 37 total yards and one TD.