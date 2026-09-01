Williams appears to be locked in atop the backfield depth chart after the Cowboys waived several running backs over the weekend, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Dallas cut all three of Jaydon Blue, Phil Mafah and Israel Abanikanda as the roster was trimmed to 53 players over the weekend. Additionally, Williams didn't see any preseason action, suggesting the Cowboys are more than comfortable with his standing as the team's clear RB1. With Blue, Mafah and Abanikanda off the roster, the Cowboys are set to head into the regular season with Malik Davis and waiver pickup Emari Demercado as Williams' backups. Williams isn't a sexy pick in the third round of fantasy drafts, but he should be able to return that price with ease if he's seeing 18-22 opportunities per game like he did last season.