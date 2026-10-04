Williams carried the ball 19 times for 62 yards and three touchdowns while catching all five of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 34-30 win over the Texans.

A 16-6 lead for Houston at the half transformed into a barn burner that saw Williams hit paydirt on three straight possessions to begin the second half, with his TD runs coming from eight, one and two yards out. The 26-year-old running back is proving his 2025 breakout was no fluke, and through four games to begin the current campaign he's scored six touchdowns (five on the ground, one through the air) while putting together 308 scrimmage yards. Williams will look to keep rolling in a Week 5 home tilt against the Buccaneers.