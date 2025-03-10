Williams is in line to sign a one-year contract with the Cowboys, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The deal has a base salary of $3 million with the potential to earn $3.5 million overall via incentives. This move appears to be the first step in moving on from Rico Dowdle, Dallas' starting running back last year, as Deuce Vaughn and Malik Davis are the other players at the position under contract in 2025. There's still time for the Cowboys to add via free agency and especially the draft, but as the backfield stands, Williams is the clear No. 1 option at the moment. In four campaigns with the Broncos, the 2021 second-round pick averaged 4.0 yards per carry and 62.2 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring 16 total touchdowns in 54 regular-season contests.