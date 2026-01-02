Williams (shoulder/neck) didn't practice Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Williams hasn't practiced this week due to the shoulder/neck injury that he's been dealing with since a Week 15 matchup with the Vikings. He's still racked up 39 touches for 188 yards and two rushing TDs during that span, while No. 2 RB Malik Davis has turned his 38 touches into 163 total yards and one TD on the ground. Davis (eye/calf) also hasn't practiced this week, so rookie Jaydon Blue is the only healthy player at the position on the active roster.