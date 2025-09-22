Williams rushed the ball 10 times for 76 yards in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the Bears. He added five receptions on five targets for 16 yards.

Williams fumbled to end Dallas' first offensive possession, though he wasn't benched and continued to dominate touches while the game was competitive. His rushing volume was muted by game script as the Cowboys trailed for nearly the entire contest, but he was still efficient with his carries. Williams was also involved as a pass catcher and now has 11 combined receptions in the last two games. While he failed to find the end zone for the first time this season, this showing suggests that Williams has a clear hold on the lead-back role in Dallas.