The Cowboys placed Williams (shoulder) on injured reserve Saturday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Williams was already ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Giants due to a lingering shoulder injury, but his placement on injured opens up a spot on Dallas' 53-man roster for the activation of Phil Mafah (shoulder) from IR. With Williams and Malik Davis (eye/calf) both out, Mafah and rookie Jaydon Blue are set to lead the Cowboys' backfield for Week 18. Williams enjoyed a career year in Dallas and will end the 2025 regular season with 252 carries for 1,201 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding 35 catches (on 51 targets) for 137 yards and two scores across 16 games. Williams signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Cowboys in March and will enter the 2026 offseason as a free agent.