Williams (neck) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Williams is operating with practice restrictions this week due to the neck injury that forced him to miss a portion of the first half of this past Sunday's loss to the Vikings and also cede backfield reps to backup Malik Davis. Overall, Williams logged a 28 percent snap share and 15 carries, while Davis took on 52 percent and 10 touches himself. In the end, Friday's practice report will reveal if Williams is tagged with a designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers.