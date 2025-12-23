Williams (neck) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Williams is nursing the neck issue coming out of this past Sunday's loss to the Chargers, and though he has yet to turn in a full practice this week, the Cowboys haven't provided an indication that the running back is at risk of missing Thursday's game in Washington. That being said, with the 6-8-1 Cowboys having been eliminated from playoff contention, Williams may not be asked to shoulder the heavy workloads he's managed for most of the first 16 weeks of the season over the next two games. Dallas had already peeled back Williams' playing time and usage in Week 16, as he played 57 percent of snaps and handled a season-low 11 touches while backup Malik Davis saw added work.