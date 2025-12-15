default-cbs-image
Williams (shoulder) has returned to Sunday's game against the Vikings, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Williams is back in the game after halftime. He didn't play in the second quarter after being deemed questionable to return due to a shoulder injury in the first quarter. Malik Davis and Hunter Luepke were Dallas' backfield options during Williams' absence, but Luepke won't return due to a concussion.

