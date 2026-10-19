Williams rushed 11 times for 41 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 23-13 loss to the Packers.

Williams got the Cowboys on the board with a one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. That was his seventh rushing score and eighth total touchdown through six games this season. Dallas trailed by double digits the entire second half, which explains Williams' season-low carry total. His frequent trips to the end zone have made up for a lack of efficiency, as Williams is averaging just 3.7 yards per carry after notching a career-best 4.8 YPC in 2025. Williams mustered 3.6 YPC in 2023 and 3.7 YPC in 2024 with the Broncos, so his first year in Dallas is starting to look like an outlier in that regard, though he should remain an effective fantasy option as long as he's locked into a three-down role with the Cowboys. He's likely to get more rushing opportunities in Week 7, as the Cowboys are unlikely to fall into a deep hole against an injury-riddled Eagles team on a four-game losing streak.