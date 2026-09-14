Williams rushed 12 times for 41 yards and a touchdown while catching all five of his targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-20 loss to the Giants.

Williams scored a one-yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter and added a 17-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. He was called for a 15-yard taunting penalty on his touchdown catch, and Brandon Aubrey missed the ensuing PAT to keep Dallas' deficit at eight points with 5:21 remaining, though that miss proved moot after the Giants proceeded to eat up the remainder of the game clock on the ensuing possession. No Cowboys teammate had more than two carries in Sunday's loss, so Williams is locked in as the primary option in Dallas' backfield heading into a Week 2 home game against the Commanders.