Williams rushed 13 times for 41 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 44-24 loss to the Broncos. He also caught one of two targets for eight yards.

Williams scored a pair of one-yard rushing touchdowns to bring his season total to eight rushing scores, but Dallas otherwise failed to find the end zone against the stout Denver defense until after waving the white flag and inserting backup quarterback Joe Milton. The former Broncos running back continues to dominate touches in Dallas' backfield, especially with top backup Miles Sanders (knee) done for the season. Williams and the Cowboys will host the Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Week 9.