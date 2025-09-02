Williams, who is in line to serve as the Cowboys' starting running back Thursday versus the Eagles, said that he hasn't been told what his workload will look like in the season opener, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Signed to a one-year, $3 million deal in free agency this spring, Williams faced little competition in training camp as both Miles Sanders and rookie Jaydon Blue dealt with injuries. The Cowboys also treated Williams as the starter during the preseason, as he didn't see a snap in three games. Despite those encouraging signs, he could end up serving as the lead option in a committee rather than operating as a true bell cow. The uncertainty of Williams' workload, coupled with the lack of efficiency he showed during his final two seasons in Denver after suffering a severe knee injury in 2022, make it difficult to insert him in fantasy lineups with much confidence this week.