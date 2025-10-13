Williams rushed the ball 13 times for 29 yards in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Panthers. He added five receptions on eight targets for five yards.

The Cowboys were forced into a relatively pass-heavy game script as they kept pace with the Panthers. That limited Williams to a season-low 13 carries, but the primary issue was his lack of efficiency. Williams' longest rush went for only six yards, and his longest reception was good for only nine yards. The positive takeaway is that Williams earned 18 touches and the next closest Dallas back had only three (Jaydon Blue). Williams should have a strong chance to bounce back in Week 7 against Washington.