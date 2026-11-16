Williams rushed 16 times for 63 yards and brought in his only target for four yards in the Cowboys' 46-40 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Williams had a near monopoly on the Cowboys' running back touches, but he worked hard for everything he got against a talented 49ers front seven. The veteran back averaged under 4.0 yards per carry for the seventh time this season, but he did eclipse 60 rushing yards for the third time in the last four games. Williams will take 692 rushing yards and nine rush TDs -- along with a 25-131-1 receiving line -- into a Week 11 home matchup against the Titans next Sunday.