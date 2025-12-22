Williams (neck) was estimated as a limited participant on Monday's practice report, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Cowboys held a walkthrough practice Monday, so Williams' activity level is only an estimate. He also had his practice reps capped Week 16 due to his neck issue, but Williams managed to suit up versus the Chargers without any sort of injury designation. He handled rush attempts for 34 yards versus Los Angels, while also securing two of three targets for nine yards. As long as he's able to remain at least limited in practice Tuesday and Wednesday, Williams will have a solid chance to avoid an injury designation again for Thursday's divisional matchup against the Commanders.