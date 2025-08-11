Williams has seen the most first-team reps among Dallas' backfield competition, though no running back has yet emerged as a clear favorite for the No. 1 role, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Williams was held out of action during Dallas' preseason 31-21 loss to the Rams on Saturday, as was the case for many of the Cowboys' key players. With Miles Sanders (knee) and Jaydon Blue (heel) kept out by default due to injuries, though, the only real insight into the current backfield pecking order provided by Saturday's exhibition action may be that Deuce Vaughn was given the green light to suit up, an unsurprising indication that he's entrenched as a reserve or, at best, rotational option. While it remains to be seen whether Williams regains the explosiveness he touted prior to the severe knee injury he suffered in 2022, he brings ample starting experience, three-down versatility and reliability in pass protection, traits that could be enough to secure the lead backfield role.