Williams rushed the ball 15 times for 91 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Vikings.

Williams picked up 13 yards and a touchdown on the Cowboys' first offensive possession, but he then sat out the rest of the first half with a shoulder injury. While he rotated with Malik Davis more than usual in the second half, Williams managed to run and put together a good showing with chunk gains of 21, 15 and 11 yards in the final two quarters. After averaging only 3.4 yards per carry combined across the last two games, this was a solid bounceback effort for Williams, particularly considering he almost certainly wasn't playing at 100 percent.