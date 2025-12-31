Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Williams (shoulder) will be listed as limited on Wednesday's practice report, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The same can be said for No. 2 RB Malik Davis (eye), meaning rookie Jaydon Blue is the only healthy backfield option on the active roster at the moment. Williams himself didn't return to last Thursday's win at Washington after his four-yard TD run in the second quarter, finishing Week 17 with 13 carries for 54 yards and the score. The state of the Cowboys' ground game thus is in flux ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale at the Giants.