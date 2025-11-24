Williams rushed the ball 20 times for 87 yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Eagles. He added two receptions on three targets for 14 yards.

Williams turned in another solid day as a runner, reaching at least 80 yards on the ground for the third consecutive game. His longest gain went for 20 yards, the first time he's hit that threshold since Week 7. Williams also got a bit more involved as a pass catcher, logging his first multi-reception performance in his last six matchups. While he was unable to find the end zone, he did reach 100 yards from scrimmage for the fifth time this season.