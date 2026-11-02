Williams churned out 56 yards on 24 carries and notched one catch (on two targets) for one yard during Sunday's 33-30 overtime defeat to the Cardinals.

After failing to crack 20 rushes in any of the Cowboys' first six games of the season, Williams now has two such outings over the last two weeks. However, he averaged a season low in a single contest with 2.3 YPC on Sunday, and his TD streak also was snapped at five outings. Williams has a stranglehold on Dallas' backfield, with 134 carries to date, while the rest of the team's RBs have combined for 37 through eight weeks. Williams will seek better results next Sunday versus the wayward Colts in the road.