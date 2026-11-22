Williams rushed 18 times for 67 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for 24 yards and another score in the Cowboys' 51-30 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Williams continued his highly fantasy-friendly season with his third multi-touchdown showing of the season. The veteran back first struck from one yard out to cap off the opening possession of the game, and he added his second scoring grab of 2026 on an 11-yard catch early in the third quarter. Williams has over 60 rushing yards in three straight games, and he's up to 10 rush TDs, his second consecutive double-digit tally, heading into Thursday's home divisional Thanksgiving clash with the Eagles.