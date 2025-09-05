Williams rushed 15 times for 54 yards and two touchdowns and secured two of three targets for 10 yards in the Cowboys' 24-20 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night.

Williams took the Cowboys' first play from scrimmage of the season for a seven-yard gain on his first regular-season carry in a Dallas uniform, a harbinger of what would be a solid debut. The offseason addition would go on to cap off the opening possession with a one-yard touchdown run, and he added another one-yard score on the first play of the second quarter. Backfield mate Miles Sanders had the run of the night with a 49-yard scamper in the third quarter, but he'd go on to fumble at the Eagles' 10-yard line five plays later. Thursday's usage, the fumble notwithstanding, appears to indicate Williams will usually serve in the lead early-down role, and the Week 2 home opener against the Giants on Sunday, Sept. 14 will serve as the next opportunity to see the backfield pecking order play out.