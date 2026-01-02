Williams (shoulder/neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the Giants, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

With fellow running back Malik Davis (eye) also ruled out, Dallas likely will turn to rookies Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah (shoulder). Mafah is listed as questionable after upgrading to full practice participation Friday, seemingly on track to be activated from injured reserve by Saturday afternoon. There hasn't been any indication that Williams' neck/shoulder injury is a long-term concern, but there's no reason to risk it on the eve of free agency. The Cowboys have publicly expressed interest in re-signing Williams after his breakout campaign on a one-year contract.