Cowboys' Javontee Herndon: Signed by Cowboys
Herndon signed with the Cowboys on Friday, David Helman of DallasCowboys.com reports.
Herndon played eight games for the Chargers in 2015 before missing the 2016 season due to a knee injury. The 26-year-old Arkansas product will look to earn a spot providing depth at wide receiver for the Cowboys.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...