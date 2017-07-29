Herndon signed with the Cowboys on Friday, David Helman of DallasCowboys.com reports.

Herndon played eight games for the Chargers in 2015 before missing the 2016 season due to a knee injury. The 26-year-old Arkansas product will look to earn a spot providing depth at wide receiver for the Cowboys.

