Blue (heel) isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Ravens, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Blue suffered a bone bruise in his heel Aug. 7 and has been sidelined in the meantime. With absences in both of the Cowboys' exhibitions to date, the rookie fifth-round pick will have just one more chance for game action ahead of Week 1 this coming Friday against the Falcons. Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders will continue to handle first-team reps for as long as Blue is sidelined.