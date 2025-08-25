Blue (ankle) is participating in practice Monday, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

The Cowboys are only going through light practice reps Monday, as Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports, but it's nonetheless encouraging to see Blue already back on the practice field after he suffered a low-ankle sprain during Friday's preseason win over the Falcons. The rookie fifth-round pick has roughly two weeks remaining to get cleared for Week 1. A heel injury forced Blue to miss Dallas' first two preseason games, and when fully healthy he's expected to begin his career alongside veteran Miles Sanders in a depth role behind Javonte Williams.