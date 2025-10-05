Cowboys' Jaydon Blue: Available for pro debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blue is listed as active Sunday at the Jets.
After being a healthy scratch for each of the Cowboys' first four games of the season, Blue will be available to make his pro debut Week 5. The rookie fifth-round pick will be one of the reserves behind starter Javonte Williams along with FB Hunter Luepke, as Miles Sanders (knee/ankle) is inactive. Blue averaged 5.7 yards per carry, recorded 56 catches for 503 yards and scored 18 total touchdowns in 29 games in his final two collegiate campaigns at Texas.
