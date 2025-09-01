default-cbs-image
Blue (ankle) wasn't listed on the Cowboys' practice report Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Blue didn't suit up for Dallas' first two preseason games due to a bruised heel before returning to action Aug. 22 versus the Falcons, a contest in which he suffered a low right ankle sprain. With his health not in question this week, though, he'll be available alongside Miles Sanders (shoulder) to a backfield that's led by Javonte Williams.

