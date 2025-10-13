Blue gained zero yards on three carries in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Panthers.

The rookie running back saw only five snaps (nine percent) on offense as Javonte Williams continues to dominate the workload in the Dallas backfield. Blue did gain 40 yards on two kickoff returns, but even that role will disappear once KaVontae Turpin (foot) gets healthy. Blue's only fantasy value right is as insurance against a Williams injury.