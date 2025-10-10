Cowboys' Jaydon Blue: Bumps up depth chart with Sanders out
Blue will serve as the Cowboys' No. 2 RB behind starter Javonte Williams moving forward after Miles Sanders (knee/ankle) was ruled out for the rest of the season, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Sanders initially hurt his ankle just before halftime of Dallas' Week 4 tie with the Packers and then was listed with knee and ankle injuries ahead of being inactive this past Sunday at the Jets. A limited practice this Wednesday indicates Sanders was making a last-ditch effort to prove his health, but Executive Vice President Stephen Jones said Friday that he'll miss the remainder of the campaign. Blue made his pro debut Week 5 and turned four carries into seven yards on 11 offensive snaps, so he likely will be contained to scraps behind the workhorse that has been Williams for the foreseeable future.
