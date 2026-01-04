Blue rushed 16 times for 64 yards and a touchdown but wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Giants.

Blue spent most of his rookie season as a healthy inactive, but he took on the lead back role in the regular-season finale as the Cowboys played without Javonte Williams (shoulder) and Malik Davis (eye/calf). Blue made the most of his opportunity, scoring his first NFL touchdown on a 14-yard run in the first quarter. The 2025 fifth-round pick will try to carve out a larger role in his second NFL campaign after dressing for only five games as a rookie. Blue had 38 carries for 129 yards and one touchdown while catching his only target for five yards across those five appearances.