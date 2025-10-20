default-cbs-image
Blue carried the ball seven times for 29 yards and caught his only target for five yards in Sunday's 44-22 win over the Commanders.

The rookie running back saw a career-high touch volume, although most of his work came on the Cowboys' final drive when the game was out of reach. Blue remains firmly behind Javonte Williams (116 yards and a TD on 16 carries) in the Dallas backfield, and his only real fantasy value is as an insurance policy for the former Bronco, who's already dealt with one serious knee injury in his NFL career.

