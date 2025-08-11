Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that Blue (heel) is expected to make "significant progress" in his recovery this week and could be available for Saturday's preseason game against the Ravens, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Blue suffered a bone bruise in his heel during practice Thursday, an injury which kept him from suiting up for Dallas' preseason opener against the Rams. It's encouraging, though, that the rookie fifth-round pick has a chance to get back on the field in time to log preseason action against Baltimore on Saturday. He's competing with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders (knee), the latter of whom could also return versus the Ravens, for touches in an ambiguous backfield. Jon Machota of The Athletic reports that Williams remains in the lead for the No. 1 role, however.