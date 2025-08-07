Cowboys' Jaydon Blue: Departs practice early
By RotoWire Staff
Blue (lower body) spent time in the injury tent Thursday before walking off the field under his own power, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Blue took a big hit during 11-on-11 work and appears to now have ended Thursday's practice early, which leaves his availability uncertain for Saturday's preseason opener against the Rams. The rookie fifth-round pick has recently earned practice opportunities with the first-team offense and is competing for standing in an uncertain Cowboys backfield, where veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders represent his primary competition for touches.