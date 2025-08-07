Blue (lower body) spent time in the injury tent Thursday before walking off the field under his own power, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Blue took a big hit during 11-on-11 work and appears to now have ended Thursday's practice early, which leaves his availability uncertain for Saturday's preseason opener against the Rams. The rookie fifth-round pick has recently earned practice opportunities with the first-team offense and is competing for standing in an uncertain Cowboys backfield, where veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders represent his primary competition for touches.