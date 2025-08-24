Blue suffered a low-ankle sprain in Friday's preseason win over Atlanta, though he's hopeful to be able to play Week 1, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.comreports.

Blue suggested after the exhibition contest that he wasn't worried about the injury, but the diagnosis of a sprain casts at least some doubt about his availability for the regular-season opener. The rookie out of Texas is slated to be part of a Dallas backfield that also includes veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders (shoulder), though with both Sanders and Blue currently dealing with injuries, the Cowboys may need to call upon Deuce Vaughn, Phil Mafah and/or Malik Davis for some early-season work.