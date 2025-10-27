Blue gained 29 rushing yards on eight carries in Sunday's loss to the Broncos.

About half of the rookie's yardage came on one 14-yard run, which was the longest of the day by any Cowboy. Blue remains firmly behind Javonte Williams in the pecking order for touches, but he's beginning to see enough work to flash occasional glimpses of his upside. Over the last two games -- one blowout win and one blowout loss -- he's compiled 58 rushing yards on 15 carries, while catching his only target for five yards.