Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Monday that Blue is very close to being active on game days, Joe Hoyt of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Blue has been a healthy inactive for each of Dallas' first four games, and as long as both Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders (ankle) are healthy and producing, it's hard to see the rookie making an impact in the box score. Blue is little more than an end-of-bench stash in deeper fantasy leagues and a hold in dynasty formats.