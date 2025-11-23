Cowboys' Jaydon Blue: Healthy scratch again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Blue (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
The running back is now a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game. Blue has been the third running back on Dallas' depth chart since committing a fumble in Week 8, with Malik Davis taking his spot behind starter Javonte Williams. Blue has also gained just 65 yards on 22 carries this year.
